Austin Peay has school-record 6 picks, tops Eastern Illinois

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Johnathon Edwards had three of Austin Peay's school-record-tying six interceptions and the Governors beat Eastern Illinois 42-26 on Saturday.

Edwards interceptions all came in the first half, two leading to touchdowns and a 28-20 edge at halftime.

Draylen Ellis threw touchdown passes 43, 33 and 59 yards, the latter coming in the third quarter for a 14-point lead that the Governors (4-5, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference) extended to 41-20 on Brian Snead's 10-yard TD run — two plays after a pick by Perry Aaron.

Ellis finished 11 of 22 for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Drae McCray had 137 yards receiving and two scores and Eugene Minter 132 yards with one TD. Snead had two TD runs.

Edwards has six interceptions this season along with two fumble recoveries. Shamari Simmons had the other two Austin Peay interceptions Saturday. The six picks tied a school record last reached against Kentucky Wesleyan in 2001, also the last time a Governors player had three picks. The individual record is four. Austin Peay has 15 interceptions this season.

The Governors weren't immune to turnovers with an interception and two lost fumbles against the Panthers (1-9, 1-4), who lost their fifth straight game.

Isaiah Hill had 140 yards receiving and a TD for the Panthers. Zach Weir threw for 296 yards along with four interceptions.

