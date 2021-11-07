Rhode Island tops UMass 35-22 for 2nd-ever win over FBS

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Kasim Hill threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and FCS-member Rhode Island picked up its second-ever win over a FBS school with a 35-22 win over UMass on Saturday.

It was the 89th meeting between the schools, dating to 1903, but the first time they've played since 2011 when the Minutemen began the transition up. The Rams beat UConn for its other FBS win on Nov. 11, 2000.

Hill's fourth score, a 2-yard run that capped an 80-yard drive, and Jaylen Smith's 72-yard burst in the in the third quarter broke the game open as the Rams (6-3) went up 35-16.

Hill was 11 of 20 for 169 yards and ran for 32 more. Jaylen Smith had 16 carries for 111 yards. Joey Kenny and Ed Lee had receiving touchdowns.

Ellis Merriweather carried the ball 30 times for 118 yards with a touchdown for the Minutemen (1-8). Tyler Lytle threw for a touchdown and ran for one.

