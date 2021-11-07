Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Late pick helps San Diego hold off Morehead State 10-3

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 07:11
Late pick helps San Diego hold off Morehead State 10-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Emilio Martinez ran for 104 yards, Terrence Smith had a short touchdown run and Isaac Haney had a key interception as San Diego held off Morehead State 10-3 in Pioneer Football League play on Saturday.

A 40-yard field goal by Andrew Foster staked Morehead State to a 3-0 lead after one quarter. Brandon Eickert kicked a 23-yard field goal early in the second quarter to pull San Diego (6-4, 6-1) even at halftime.

The game's only touchdown drive came on the Toreros' second possession of the third quarter. Mason Randall directed an 11-play, 85-yard drive that culminated with Smith's 1-yard scoring run, giving San Diego a 10-3 lead with 4:20 left in the quarter. Mark Pappas drove Morehead State (5-4, 4-2) to a first down at the Toreros' 12-yard line with 1:42 remaining in the game, but Haney picked off a Pappas pass on second down to secure the victory. San Diego takes over sole possession of second place in the PFL, trailing only Davidson.

Randall completed 19 of 32 passes for 247 yards for San Diego. Vance Jefferson had five catches for 120 yards.

Pappas was 22-of-44 passing for 243 yards with two interceptions for the Eagles, who managed just 27 yards rushing while yielding 144.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-07 08:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Indonesian caregiver Taiwan's latest local COVID case
Indonesian caregiver Taiwan's latest local COVID case