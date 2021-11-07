Alexa
Texas State pulls out 27-19 win over Louisiana Monroe

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 07:08
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Jahmyl Jeter scored an uncontested touchdown with 1:43 to play to secure a 27-19 win for Texas State over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

The Bobcats were sitting on a 20-19 lead courtesy of a missed extra point and tried to ice the game on fourth-and-1 from the ULM 4. After making the stop the Warhawks got to the 40 before turning it over on downs.

After allowing a first down, UNL let Jeter go 26 yards for the score with 1:43 to play. The Warhawks picked up one first down before turning it over downs for the third-straight possession.

Tyler Vitt was 16 of 31 for 262 yards and a touchdown for Texas State (3-5, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) in the homecoming win.

Chandler Rogers was 28 of 43 for 262 yards for ULM, which had 170 rushing yards to 172 for Texas State.

Although the total offense was close, Texas State had bigger plays. UNL held the ball for 16 more minutes and ran 98 plays to 64. Neither team had a turnover.

Updated : 2021-11-07 08:33 GMT+08:00

