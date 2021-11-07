Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Monmouth defeats North Alabama, keeps pace in Big South

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 07:04
Monmouth defeats North Alabama, keeps pace in Big South

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Lonnie Moore IV, and Monmouth defeated North Alabama 45-33 on Saturday.

Muskett completed 26 of 36 passes for 294 yards with the four touchdowns and two interceptions. Moore caught nine passes for 127 yards and Owen Wright had 98 yards rushing with two touchdowns.

The win keeps the Hawks (6-3, 5-0 Big South) tied with FCS No. 8 Kennesaw State for first place in the Big South with two conference games remaining. Kennesaw State hosts Monmouth in the season finale in two weeks.

Monmouth led 31-21 at halftime before Muskett hit Moore and Wright for third-quarter touchdowns and a 45-27 lead heading into the fourth.

Rett Files completed 17 of 28 passes for 254 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Lions (2-7, 1-3). Dexter Boykin had 10 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-07 08:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Indonesian caregiver Taiwan's latest local COVID case
Indonesian caregiver Taiwan's latest local COVID case