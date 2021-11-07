Arizona breaks 20-game losing steak, beating depleted Cal

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona ended the nation’s longest losing streak at 20 games, beating COVID-19-depleted California 10-3 on Saturday on Michael Wiley's 10-yard touchdown run with 2:17 left.

Wiley capped a 55-yard drive — the longest by either team in a game that featured 18 punts — that was set up by Stanley Berryhill III’s 25-yard punt return.

Arizona quarterback Will Plummer had 197 yards of total offense and the Wildcats (1-8, 1-5 Pac-12) held California (3-6, 2-4) to 122 yards while winning for the first time since a 35-30 victory over Colorado on Oct. 5, 2019. Arizona won its sixth straight in the series.

Cal played without starting quarterback Chase Garbers. He was one of seven starters and 24 players and coaches who were unavailable. Cal announced Thursday that “multiple” players were in Covid protocols and would not play, but federal and state laws prohibit Cal from commenting on individual players.

Garbers was the Pac-12’s total offense leader entering the weekend, at 293 yards per game.

Arizona broke a scoreless tie on Tyler Loop’s 29-yard field goal with 5:46 remaining in the third quarter, and California responded with Nick Lopez’s 34-yard field goal on its next drive.

The Golden Bears crossed midfield for the first time on that scoring drive. Lopez made first career field goal attempt in place of starter Dario Longhetto, who did not play.

Cal backup quarterback Ryan Glover, who had not taken a snap this season, completed 11 of 29 passes for 94 yards. Glover is a graduate transfer from Western Carolina after spending the previous three years at Penn.

THE TAKEAWAY

California: Obviously, hurt by the loss of quarterback Garbers and seven other starters Saturday, Cal faces a difficult path as it attempts to qualify for its third bowl games in four seasons. The Golden Bears (3-6) must win their final three games against USC, UCLA and arch-rival Stanford. Only the USC game is in Berkeley.

Arizona: The Wildcats took a step backward offensively, but no one was complaining after their first victory in 25 months. Arizona will be double-digit underdogs in its last three games, at home against Pac-12 South leader Utah and road games at Washington State and Arizona State.

UP NEXT:

California: Hosts Southern California on Saturday.

Arizona: Hosts Utah on Saturday.

___

