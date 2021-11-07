Alexa
Benjamin's 85-yard TD highlights Western Carolina's win

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 06:13
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Kenny Benjamin scored a go-ahead 85-yard touchdown with 6:53 remaining and Western Carolina held off Furman 43-42 on Saturday for its third straight win.

Benjamin was left wide open over the middle at midfield and he easily raced into the end zone. Western Carolina was forced to punt with 2:47 remaining in the fourth and Dejuan Bell returned it 28 yards before a blind-side hit forced the ball out and the Paladins recovered it.

The Catamounts held Furman scoreless in the fourth quarter, including the Paladins missing a 62-yard field goal as time expired.

Rogan Wells was 22-of-33 passing for 386 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Western Carolina (3-6, 3-3 Southern). Wells also carried it 13 times for 91 yards and a score. TJ Jones added two rushing touchdowns, carrying it 13 times for 14 yards.

Dominic Roberto scored four touchdowns on the ground, while rushing for 196 yards for Furman (4-5, 2-4).

Updated : 2021-11-07 08:16 GMT+08:00

