Davidson continues winning ways drubbing St. Thomas (MN)

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 05:56
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Louis Colosimo threw a pair of touchdowns and Aris Hilliard ran for two scores and Davidson throttled St. Thomas (MN) 42-15 on Saturday to stay atop the Pioneer Football League standings.

Davidson (7-1, 6-0), with a seven-game win streak, sits ahead of San Diego which entered the day at 5-1 in the PFL. The Wildcats beat San Diego 28-16 earlier this season.

Coy Williams got Davidson going with a 37-yard scoring run on an eight-play, 75-yard opening game drive for a 7-0 lead.

Before the close of the first quarter, Colosimo threw a 3-yard score to Jackson Sherrard to end a 15-play, 72-yard that lasted just a little more than eight minutes.

Colosimo was 9-for-10 passing for 141 yards, Dylan Sparks ran for 122 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown, Hilliard ran for 89 yards and Williams 76.

Tommy Dolan threw a touchdown and was intercepted twice for the Tommies (5-3, 4-2).

Updated : 2021-11-07 08:16 GMT+08:00

