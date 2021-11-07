Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Camp, Bell connect to send S. Dakota past W. Illinois 42-21

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 05:19
Camp, Bell connect to send S. Dakota past W. Illinois 42-21

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Carson Camp threw a pair of touchdowns to Carter Bell and South Dakota used the last 10 minutes of the second quarter to break away from Western Illinois for a 42-21 win on Saturday.

Down 14-7, Camp threw a 60-yard touchdown to Bell with 10:19 before intermission to make it even. After forcing the Leathernecks to punt, the Coyotes (6-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) went on a 10-play, 78-yard drive that ended when Michael Mansaray ran it in from the 5-yard line with 3:25 before the break.

Then, after Western Illinois' (2-8, 2-5) three-and-out, Camp ran it from the 1 with seven seconds until half to end an eight-play, 76-yard drive.

Camp threw for 246 yards and Bell caught five passes for 182 yards. Nate Thomas had 11 carries for 110 yards rushing.

Connor Sampson threw for 362 yards with two scores and two interceptions for Western Illinois.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-07 07:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Indonesian caregiver Taiwan's latest local COVID case
Indonesian caregiver Taiwan's latest local COVID case