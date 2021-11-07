North Carolina rallies to beat No. 10 Wake Forest 58-55

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Ty Chandler ran for career highs of 213 yards and four touchdowns and North Carolina overcame an 18-point deficit to beat No. 10 Wake Forest 58-55 on Saturday, handing the Demon Deacons their first loss in a nonconference matchup of instate Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

Chandler’s big day included a 50-yard breakaway run with 1:12 left. That was the final blow for the Tar Heels (5-4) as they rallied from a huge third-quarter deficit to beat the Demon Deacons (8-1, No. 9 CFP) for the second straight year, following a 21-point comeback last year by erasing a 45-27 deficit with 7:38 left in the third.

The loss doesn’t impact the Demon Deacons’ pursuit of their first ACC title since 2006 since it was part of a home-and-home nonconference series announced in 2015 with the schools not playing each other as often amid the expanded ACC’s scheduling model. But it likely ends their hopes of climbing deeper into the College Football Playoff race, even if they win out in league play and win the ACC championship game.

Sam Hartman threw for 398 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 78 yards and two more scores for Wake Forest. A.T. Perry and Jaquarii Roberson each hauled in a pair of touchdown grabs to lead a 615-yard effort from the offense.

North Carolina's Sam Howell threw for 216 yards and a touchdown and ran for 104 and two more scores in a matchup of high-profile quarterbacks. He helped the Tar Heels post 546 yards and set up a tiebreaking 25-yard field goal by Grayson Atkins with 2:12 left.

NO. 1 GEORGIA 43, MISSOURI 6

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns before giving way to former starter JT Daniels, leading Georgia past Missouri.

The game opened new questions for Georgia at quarterback while affirming the Bulldogs’ season-long defensive dominance. Missouri was held to 273 yards of total offense in Georgia’s seventh game of the season allowing no more than 10 points.

Georgia (9-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) scored 40 straight points after Missouri (4-5, 1-4) took a 3-0 lead.

Missouri’s Tyler Badie, the SEC’s leading rusher, was held to 41 yards on the ground.

NO. 6 OHIO STATE 26, NEBRASKA 17

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns and Ohio State’s defense came up with a pair of stops after Nebraska pulled within six points.

The Buckeyes’ nation-leading offense managed only two field goals in the second half, allowing the Cornhuskers to make it a one-score game until Noah Ruggles kicked a 46-yard field goal with 1:29 left.

Ohio State (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) won its 24th straight game against a conference opponent.

The Huskers (3-7, 1-6) dropped their fourth straight game and are assured of a fourth consecutive losing season under Scott Frost and a fifth in a row overall.

NO. 15 MISSISSIPPI 27, LIBERTY 14

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matt Corral threw for 324 yards and a touchdown to lead Mississippi past Liberty and former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze.

Corral completed 20 of 27 passes, including six completions of 20-plus yards.

The Rebels (7-2) raced to a 24-0 halftime lead, highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown run by Jerrion Ealy on the game’s second play.

Freeze coached the Rebels from 2012-2016 to considerable success, including two victories over Alabama, before being forced to resign amid scandal.

Liberty dropped to 7-3.

MEMPHIS 28, NO. 23 SMU 25

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Seth Henigan returned to throw for 392 yards and two touchdowns in Memphis' victory over SMU.

After sitting out last week in a loss to UCF with a right shoulder injury, Henigan completed 34 of 53 passes, including touchdown strikes of 2 yards to Eddie Lewis and 27 yards to Javon Ivory for the Tigers (5-4, 2-3 American Athletic Conference).

SMU (7-2, 3-2) trailed 28-10 after a 40-yard pass from Memphis running back Rodrigues Clark to tight end Sean Dykes with 11:04 remaining.