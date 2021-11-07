Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Coastal Carolina QB McCall won't play vs. Georgia Southern

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 05:41
Coastal Carolina QB McCall won't play vs. Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall won't play Saturday night against Georgia Southern.

The school said McCall is out indefinitely with an upper body injury. The Chanticleers (7-1, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference) are looking to stay in the chase for the league's East Division title at the Eagles (2-6, 1-4).

McCall is a redshirt sophomore who's thrown for 2,063 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He leads the nation in passing efficiency and is third in completion percentage.

Senior Bryce Carpenter will start in McCall's place. Carpenter has played in seven games this season, completing 11 of 19 passes for 165 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-07 07:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Indonesian caregiver Taiwan's latest local COVID case
Indonesian caregiver Taiwan's latest local COVID case