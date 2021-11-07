Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hampton beats Gardner-Webb on White's 25-yard TD in OT

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 05:26
Hampton beats Gardner-Webb on White's 25-yard TD in OT

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Keyondre White scored the game-winning touchdown on a 25-yard run in overtime to help Hampton beat Gardner-Webb 27-21 on Saturday.

After Gardner-Webb failed to score on the opening drive of overtime, White went to his left but was met with defenders so he bounced outside with the help of a key block from quarterback Jett Duffey and reached the end zone for the third time this season.

Duffey was 12 of 18 for 231 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for Hampton (4-5, 2-3 Big South).

Romon Copeland opened the scoring for Hampton, making a one-handed catch over the middle and spinning a defender before racing in for a 44-yard score. Duffey had scoring passes of 16 and 34 yards in the second quarter to give Hampton a 21-14 lead.

Bailey Fisher passed for 161 yards and Narii Gaither rushed for 153 for Gardner Webb (3-6, 1-4).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-07 07:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Indonesian caregiver Taiwan's latest local COVID case
Indonesian caregiver Taiwan's latest local COVID case