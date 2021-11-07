Alexa
Mocs roll past Wofford 35-10

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 05:18
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Chad Copeland passed for a touchdown and ran for another as Chattanooga rolled over Wofford 35-10 on Saturday.

Copeland was 14-of-20 passing for 200 yards including a 44-yard touchdown to Chris James. Copeland scored on a 1-yard run for the game's first score to begin run of 21 second-quarter points, his TD run and scoring pass bookending a 27-yard touchdown run by Ailym Ford for a 21-3 halftime lead.

Ford finished with 98 yards on 16 carries. Tyrell Price also had 16 carries for 81 yards and a score. Gino Appleberry added the other Mocs touchdown.

James Wells returned a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter for the Terriers (1-8, 0-7), who have lost a program-record 11 straight Southern Conference games dating to last spring, a streak that began with a 24-13 loss at Chattanooga.

The Mocs (6-3, 5-1) are in a three-way tie with East Tennessee State and Mercer atop the Southern Conference.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

