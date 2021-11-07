Alexa
Mofor carries Albany over New Hampshire for first win, 20-7

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 05:27
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Karl Mofor ran for 222 yards and both Albany touchdowns as the Great Danes picked up their first win of the season, defeating New Hampshire 20-7 on Saturday.

Mofor was a workhorse with 45 carries. Caylin Parker, with one carry for five yards, was the only other Albany running back to carry the ball. Jeff Undercuffler completed 5 of 10 passes for 81 yards for the Great Danes (1-8, 1-6 Colonial).

Mofor scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and a 17-yard run in the fourth to go with two field goals by Dylan Burns. The Great Danes held the Wildcats (3-6, 2-4) scoreless until Thomas Splagounias caught a short touchdown pass from Bret Edwards with about four minutes left in the game.

Edwards and Brody McAndrew combined to go 22-of-37 passing for 238 yards with three interceptions.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-11-07 07:02 GMT+08:00

