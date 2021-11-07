Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

C. Connecticut's 30-15 win over Bryant creates NEC log jam

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 04:48
C. Connecticut's 30-15 win over Bryant creates NEC log jam

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Romelo Williams accounted for 233 yards and a touchdown and Central Connecticut controlled Bryant in a 30-15 win on Saturday.

After Sacred Heart's 4-1 record in the Northeast Conference, Bryant, Central Connecticut, Duquesne and St. Francis (PA) are tied for second at 3-2.

Williams threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyshaun James with 23 seconds left before halftime for a 13-7 lead and the Blue Devils led the rest of the way.

Central Connecticut (3-6) put together scoring drives of 65, 75 and 52 yards in the process of holding the ball for 35 minutes.

The defense also produced a pair of touchdowns when Ifeanyi Okorji came up with a 29-yard pick-6 of Zevi Eckhaus to start the scoring. Tre Jones ended the scoring when he recovered Eckhaus' fumble in the end zone following a sack by Kelvin Apari.

Bryant's (5-4) lone lead came when Eckhaus threw a 9-yard score to Landon Ruggieri for a 7-6 advantage. Eckhaus finished with a pair of passing scores.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-07 06:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Indonesian caregiver Taiwan's latest local COVID case
Indonesian caregiver Taiwan's latest local COVID case