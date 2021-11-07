49ers activate Kittle, Gould, Wilson for Cardinals game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have activated tight end George Kittle, kicker Robbie Gould and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to play this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kittle and Gould were activated from injured reserve on Saturday and Wilson was taken off the physically unable to perform list.

Kittle missed three games with a calf injury, Gould missed four games with a groin injury, and Wilson has been sidelined since injuring his knee in May.

The Niners also placed defensive end Dee Ford on injured reserve with a back injury and released defensive lineman Zach Kerr.

Safety Tony Jefferson and linebacker Tyrell Adams were elevated from the practice squad to be eligible to play Sunday against the Cardinals.

