Guggenheim helps Nicholls beat penalty-plagued McNeese 24-14

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 04:35
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Collin Guggenheim ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns to lead Nicholls State to a 24-14 win over McNeese State on Saturday.

Kohen Granier came off the bench and threw for 152 yards and a touchdown for the Colonels (4-4, 3-2 Southland Conference). Granier replaced Lindsey Scott Jr., who is close to 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing, but threw two interceptions in this game as the offense sputtered early.

Guggenheim's 1-yard plunge capped a 10-play, 74-yard drive that produced a 21-14 lead with 6:10 left.

The game was close with Nicholls getting 367 yards and McNeese 352. The Colonels lost the turnover battle 3-1. However, the Cowboys (3-5, 2-3) had 13 penalties for 179 yards.

A last-minute field goal clinched the win and entering their final drive, the Cowboys had more penalty yards than either the running game or passing game, until a late scramble.

Updated : 2021-11-07 06:46 GMT+08:00

