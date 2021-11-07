Alexa
Shepherd passes for 4 TDs, Kennesaw St. beats Robert Morris

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 04:06
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Xavier Shepherd passed for four touchdowns on just eight completions and Kennesaw State beat Robert Morris 45-21 on Saturday.

Kennesaw State jumped out to a 14-0 lead after Robert Morris fumbled on its first two possessions — both recovered by Kennesaw State lineman Tyler Moore.

Shepherd tied KSU's single-season passing touchdown record at 13 with a 42-yard connection with Adeolu Adeleke to make it 42-14 late in the third quarter.

Shepherd was 8-of-12 passing for 185 yards and carried it 14 times for 44 yards for Kennesaw State (8-1, 5-0 Big South), which is ranked No. 8 in the FCS Coaches' Poll. Caleb O’Neal had 119 yards receiving and two scores, and freshman Gabriel Benyard rushed for a 49-yard touchdown.

Nathan Robertson set a program record for the longest field goal, making a 48-yarder to extend Kennesaw State's lead to 45-14.

George Martin led Robert Morris (3-5, 2-3) with 293 yards passing and two touchdowns. Alijah Jackson had 91 yards rushing and a TD.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

