McBride scores 4 TDs, UAB defeats La Tech 52-38

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 03:59
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — DeWayne McBride ran for 210 yards and scored four touchdowns, both career highs, and UAB defeated Louisiana Tech 52-38 on Saturday to become bowl eligible.

McBride took over after the Bulldogs took a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter. He scored on runs of 20 and 17 yards in the first half as the Blazers (6-3, 4-1 Conference USA) took a 24-21 lead. He added 35- and 29-yard scoring runs in the fourth quarter. McBride, who entered the game with four touchdowns, did his damage on just 14 carries.

Quarterback Dylan Hopkins and Stanley Lucious added touchdown runs as UAB piled up 296 yards on the ground.

JD Head threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third for the Bulldogs (2-7, 1-4) in his first start. The freshman replaced Austin Kendall, who didn't make the road trip because of a bad back. Head was 20 of 35 for 196 yards. Smoke Harris had nine catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

