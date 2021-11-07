Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Blazers hire firm to look at workplace environment concerns

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 03:26
Blazers hire firm to look at workplace environment concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have hired an outside firm to investigate workplace environment concerns.

Reports of the investigation surfaced Friday night. Both The Athletic and Yahoo Sports reported the probe stemmed from allegations of workplace misconduct involving Neil Olshey, the president of basketball operations and general manager for the organization.

The Blazers released a statement Saturday confirming the investigation. But it did not name Olshey.

“The Portland Trail Blazers organization was recently notified of concerns around workplace environment by non-player personnel at the practice facility. In response, we immediately engaged O’Melveny & Myers, an outside firm with significant expertise in this area, to conduct a full, fair and independent review into these concerns and will take appropriate action based on its outcome," the team statement said.

The statement said the Blazers could not comment further on the matter.

Olshey has been general manager of the Blazers since 2012.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-07 05:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Indonesian caregiver Taiwan's latest local COVID case
Indonesian caregiver Taiwan's latest local COVID case