Memphis holds off late rally from No. 23 SMU for 28-25 win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Seth Henigan threw for 392 yards and two touchdowns, and Memphis' defense stymied No. 23 SMU in a 28-25 victory over the Mustangs on Saturday.

Henigan, who missed last week’s loss to UCF with a right shoulder injury, completed 34 of 53 passes, including touchdowns of 2 yards to Eddie Lewis and 27 yards to Javon Ivory.

It took a stout defensive effort in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory for the Tigers (5-4, 2-3 American Athletic Conference).

SMU (7-2, 3-2) trailed 28-10 after a 40-yard pass from Memphis running back Rodrigues Clark to tight end Sean Dykes with 11:04 remaining.

The Mustangs' rally began when Tanner Mordecai connected with Danny Gray for a 27-yard touchdown — Gray’s second of the day. Tyler Lavine scored on a 1-yard run with just under six minutes left to cut the Memphis lead to three points.

SMU had one last drive after the Tigers turned over the ball on downs at the SMU 46, but Mordecai’s pass was intercepted by Rodney Owens, sending the Mustangs to their second straight loss.

The Tigers' defense was exceptional. SMU, which entered the game averaging 504 yards of offense and 42 points per game, finished with 323 yards and failed to score at least 31 points for the first time this season. Memphis had five sacks and nine tackles for loss.

THE TAKEAWAY

SMU: The Mustangs' offense struggled throughout the game and its offensive line had its worst day of the season, leaving Mordecai under pressure throughout the game.

Memphis: The offense got a boost from the return of Henigan, who was much smoother directing the passing game than backup Peter Parrish. The Tigers managed only 22 rushing yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

SMU is all but certain to fall out of the AP Top 25 after its second straight loss.

UP NEXT

SMU: Hosts UCF next Saturday.

Memphis: Hosts East Carolina next Saturday.

