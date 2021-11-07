Alexa
Norwich fires manager Daniel Farke despite 1st win of season

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 03:40
Norwich City's head coach Daniel Farke reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Norwich City at Stamford Bridge Stadi...

LONDON (AP) — Norwich fired manager Daniel Farke despite leading the club to its first win since gaining promotion back to the Premier League earlier Saturday.

The German leaves after more than four years in charge that initially saw him lead Norwich into the top division in 2019 before being instantly relegated.

He won the second-tier Championship title for a second time last season to gain promotion again. It took until the 11th game to win, beating Brentford 2-1 on Saturday but staying in last place.

“In continuing to demand the very best for our football club, this decision was not an easy one," sporting director Stuart Webber said. “I know how determined Daniel and his staff were to succeed at this level, but we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status."

Norwich has five points from 11 games, five points from safety with 27 games remaining.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-07 05:15 GMT+08:00

