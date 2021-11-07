Alexa
Genoa fires Ballardini as coach after 1 win in 12 matches

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 02:51
Genoa coach Davide Ballardini gives instructions during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Genoa, at the Turin Olympic stadium, Italy, Frida...

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa fired coach Davide Ballardini on Saturday after just one win in 12 league matches this season.

The news came the day after a 2-2 draw at Empoli that left Genoa in the 18th spot in Serie A ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures.

It was Ballardini’s fourth spell in charge of Genoa, having taken charge again at the end of last year and helped the team avoid relegation.

“Genoa have relieved coach Davide Ballardini of his duties,” the club said in a brief statement. “The club thanks the coach and his staff for the work carried out, and the commitment and the passion that they always showed.”

It was the fourth coaching change of the Serie A season.

Italian media reported that former AC Milan and Chelsea forward Andriy Shevchenko was set to take over. Shevchenko quit his only previous coaching position, in charge of Ukraine, in August. He steered the national team to the European Championship quarterfinals for the first time in its history before being eliminated by England.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

