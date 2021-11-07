Prospective Newcastle manager Howe at game with director

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, center, Newcastle United owner Amanda Staveley, right, and former Bournemouth assistant manager Jason Tindall s... Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, center, Newcastle United owner Amanda Staveley, right, and former Bournemouth assistant manager Jason Tindall sit in the stands during the English Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton, England, Saturday Nov. 6, 2021. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Prospective Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was in the directors' box to see the relegation-threatened team draw 1-1 at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 43-year-old Howe was sitting next to Newcastle director Amanda Staveley, who worked with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund on buying the northeast English club last month.

Newcastle is next-from-last in the standings after 11 games.

Howe is poised to succeed Steve Bruce, who was fired by the new owners, after Unai Emery rejected the job to stay at Villarreal.

Howe has been out of management since leaving Bournemouth after being relegated in 2020, having guided the team into the top division for the first time and staying five years.

