Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Burnley snatches 1-1 draw at Chelsea on late goal

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 01:37
Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnley at the Stamford Bridge stadium ...
Burnley's Matej Vydra, right, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnley at the Stamfor...
Chelsea's Kai Havertz is helped to return to the field after a tackle during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnley at th...
Chelsea's Kai Havertz, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnl...
Chelsea players celebrate after Kai Havertz scored his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnley ...

Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnley at the Stamford Bridge stadium ...

Burnley's Matej Vydra, right, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnley at the Stamfor...

Chelsea's Kai Havertz is helped to return to the field after a tackle during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnley at th...

Chelsea's Kai Havertz, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnl...

Chelsea players celebrate after Kai Havertz scored his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnley ...

LONDON (AP) — Matej Vydra pounced late to stun sloppy Chelsea and give Burnley a 1-1 draw in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Czech Republic forward Vydra came off the bench to convert the Clarets’ only chance at Stamford Bridge, canceling out Kai Havertz’s 33rd-minute effort that had seemingly put the league leader on course for a fifth-straight top-flight win.

Chelsea had controlled the match for 75 minutes only for a short lapse in concentration and intensity to cost them two points.

Thomas Tuchel’s team will still see out the weekend atop the Premier League, but Liverpool will have the chance to cut the lead to one point with a victory at West Ham on Sunday.

Chelsea tore into Burnley without delay from the start. Callum Hudson-Odoi saw a low drive parried by Nick Pope and could only blaze the rebound wide.

Reece James had a shot blocked, then Andreas Christensen headed wide from one corner and Antonio Rudiger over the bar from another.

Burnley could hardly cope with that opening nine-minute onslaught but somehow held out without conceding beyond the half-hour mark.

Havertz had been bundled into the crowd by Matt Lowton and had hardly dusted himself down when the best chance of the half was delivered on a platter for him.

James’ inch-perfect cross begged to be buried, and the Germany forward delivered in typically unfazed style, heading in the opener.

It was Havertz’s second league goal of the season while James delivered his third assist of the campaign, to add to his four goals, amid another impressive performance.

Chelsea sustained control after the break, with Thiago Silva heading against the outside of a post and Havertz flicking over from Hudson-Odoi’s cross.

Hudson-Odoi then saw a rasping effort deflected to safety off the line by both Pope and Lowton as Chelsea pressed time and again to improve their lead.

Chelsea lost momentum before the job was complete however, and Burnley pounced clinically.

Vydra bundled home a ball headed back across the box, to level the game at 1-1 with little more than 10 minutes to play.

Tuchel sent on Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic in a bid for a late winner, but to no avail.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-07 03:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
Indonesian caregiver Taiwan's latest local COVID case
Indonesian caregiver Taiwan's latest local COVID case