Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Autopsy: Football player died from heart problem, not heat

By Associated Press
2021/11/06 23:55
Autopsy: Football player died from heart problem, not heat

MACON, Ga. (AP) — An autopsy finds that a 15-year-old high school football player who died in July after collapsing at practice in Georgia was the victim of an “abnormal heart rhythm” and not heat-related illness.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tell The Telegraph of Macon that the autopsy by a Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiner found Joshua Ivory Jr. died July 26 of cardiac dysrhythmia, which triggered “sudden cardiac arrest.”

Jones said Ivory suffered from an “abnormal heart rhythm that sent him into cardiac arrest.”

The 15-year-old collapsed on the first day of fall football practice at Macon's Southwest High School. Coaches called an ambulance after recognizing that Ivory was in distress, said Bibb County Athletic Director Barney Hester. Ivory died in a hospital emergency room.

Georgia rules call for a five-day period for players to get used to heat and physical exertion while practicing in shorts and helmets. Bibb County Superintendent Curtis Jones said the school took extra precautions beyond those required. The district reviewed its rules after Ivory's death. Macon reached a high of 97 degrees (36 degrees Celsius) before the practice started.

Southwest High head coach Joe Dupree was placed on administrative leave in August while school officials investigated, but was reinstated less than a week later.

“It’s good to get the results back, but this is still a sad day because a family has lost a loved one,” Jones said. “Our thoughts continue to be with the family of Joshua Ivory.”

Updated : 2021-11-07 02:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Czech politician calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
Czech politician calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
Indonesian caregiver Taiwan's latest local COVID case
Indonesian caregiver Taiwan's latest local COVID case