DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland has beaten Japan 60-5 in a rugby test at Lansdowne Road.

Ireland 60 (Andrew Conway 3, James Lowe, Jamison Gibson Park, Jonathan Sexton, Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Cian Healy tries; Sexton 4 conversions, penalty, Joey Carbery 2 conversions), Japan 5 (Siosaia Fifita try). HT: 29-0