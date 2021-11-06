Alexa
Put in to bat, South Africa needs big score against England

By Associated Press
2021/11/06 22:19
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — England won the toss Saturday and chose to field against South Africa in a T20 World Cup game being watched closely by Australia.

South Africa needs a convincing win against Group 1 leader England in its bid to finish with a better net run rate than second-place Australia. Two teams from the group advance to the semifinals. England and Australia have eight points, two more than South Africa.

England made one change from its last match against Sri Lanka, bringing in Mark Wood for Tymal Mills, who is injured and out of the tournament.

South Africa stayed unchanged from its win over Bangladesh.

Lineups:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

