All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|8
|6
|0
|2
|0
|14
|27
|19
|Hartford
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|28
|19
|Hershey
|8
|4
|1
|2
|1
|11
|21
|20
|WB/Scranton
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|19
|25
|Providence
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|8
|21
|26
|Bridgeport
|9
|3
|4
|0
|2
|8
|24
|30
|Charlotte
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|21
|22
|Lehigh Valley
|8
|1
|5
|2
|0
|4
|14
|21
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cleveland
|9
|4
|2
|1
|2
|11
|26
|28
|Utica
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|21
|9
|Rochester
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|32
|34
|Toronto
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|25
|25
|Laval
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|30
|24
|Syracuse
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|26
|28
|Belleville
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|28
|33
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|25
|13
|Iowa
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|26
|20
|Manitoba
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|21
|21
|Grand Rapids
|8
|3
|4
|0
|1
|7
|24
|27
|Texas
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|18
|20
|Milwaukee
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|15
|21
|Rockford
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|16
|27
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|8
|7
|0
|0
|1
|15
|32
|17
|Stockton
|7
|6
|0
|1
|0
|13
|26
|13
|Bakersfield
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|22
|23
|Henderson
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|24
|23
|Abbotsford
|8
|3
|3
|2
|0
|8
|21
|24
|Colorado
|9
|3
|5
|0
|1
|7
|31
|36
|Tucson
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|16
|21
|San Jose
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|13
|16
|San Diego
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|17
|25
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Belleville 6, Cleveland 2
Grand Rapids 6, Iowa 5
Hartford 7, Bridgeport 4
Utica 6, Syracuse 3
Providence 6, WB/Scranton 2
Springfield 3, Hershey 2
Toronto 4, Rochester 1
Milwaukee 2, Manitoba 1
Henderson 3, Tucson 0
San Diego 3, Bakersfield 2
Stockton 3, Abbotsford 2
Texas at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 5 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled