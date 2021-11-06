All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 8 6 0 2 0 14 27 19 Hartford 9 6 2 1 0 13 28 19 Hershey 8 4 1 2 1 11 21 20 WB/Scranton 9 5 3 0 1 11 19 25 Providence 8 3 3 1 1 8 21 26 Bridgeport 9 3 4 0 2 8 24 30 Charlotte 7 3 3 1 0 7 21 22 Lehigh Valley 8 1 5 2 0 4 14 21

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cleveland 9 4 2 1 2 11 26 28 Utica 5 5 0 0 0 10 21 9 Rochester 8 5 3 0 0 10 32 34 Toronto 8 5 3 0 0 10 25 25 Laval 8 4 3 1 0 9 30 24 Syracuse 8 4 3 1 0 9 26 28 Belleville 9 3 6 0 0 6 28 33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 6 5 1 0 0 10 25 13 Iowa 7 4 2 1 0 9 26 20 Manitoba 8 4 3 1 0 9 21 21 Grand Rapids 8 3 4 0 1 7 24 27 Texas 8 3 5 0 0 6 18 20 Milwaukee 6 2 4 0 0 4 15 21 Rockford 6 2 4 0 0 4 16 27

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 8 7 0 0 1 15 32 17 Stockton 7 6 0 1 0 13 26 13 Bakersfield 8 4 3 0 1 9 22 23 Henderson 8 4 3 1 0 9 24 23 Abbotsford 8 3 3 2 0 8 21 24 Colorado 9 3 5 0 1 7 31 36 Tucson 7 3 4 0 0 6 16 21 San Jose 5 2 2 1 0 5 13 16 San Diego 6 2 4 0 0 4 17 25

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Belleville 6, Cleveland 2

Grand Rapids 6, Iowa 5

Hartford 7, Bridgeport 4

Utica 6, Syracuse 3

Providence 6, WB/Scranton 2

Springfield 3, Hershey 2

Toronto 4, Rochester 1

Milwaukee 2, Manitoba 1

Henderson 3, Tucson 0

San Diego 3, Bakersfield 2

Stockton 3, Abbotsford 2

Saturday's Games

Texas at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled