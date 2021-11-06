Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/06 22:00
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 229 109
New England 4 4 0 .500 206 164
N.Y. Jets 2 6 0 .250 144 251
Miami 1 7 0 .125 138 233
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 227 195
Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 245 213
Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 123 203
Houston 1 7 0 .125 119 241
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164
Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 220 162
Pittsburgh 4 3 0 .571 132 142
Cleveland 4 4 0 .500 183 180
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166
L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 172 177
Denver 4 4 0 .500 157 137
Kansas City 4 4 0 .500 208 220
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 1 0 .857 225 162
Philadelphia 3 5 0 .375 203 191
N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 156 200
Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 176 128
Carolina 4 4 0 .500 165 159
Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 148 195
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 192 167
Minnesota 3 4 0 .429 163 157
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 123 195
Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 7 1 0 .875 246 138
L.A. Rams 7 1 0 .875 245 168
San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 168 171
Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169

___

Thursday's Games

Indianapolis 45, N.Y. Jets 30

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

Monday's Games

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants

Monday, Nov. 15

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-07 00:40 GMT+08:00

