NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/06 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 10 9 0 1 19 41 22 6-0-0 3-0-1 3-0-1
Carolina 9 9 0 0 18 37 15 5-0-0 4-0-0 2-0-0
N.Y. Rangers 11 6 2 3 15 29 28 1-1-1 5-1-2 1-1-0
Washington 10 5 1 4 14 36 27 3-0-3 2-1-1 2-0-0
Toronto 11 6 4 1 13 27 30 5-1-1 1-3-0 4-1-0
Philadelphia 9 5 2 2 12 30 24 3-1-1 2-1-1 0-0-1
Columbus 9 6 3 0 12 28 26 4-1-0 2-2-0 2-2-0
Tampa Bay 10 5 3 2 12 30 32 2-2-1 3-1-1 1-2-1
Buffalo 10 5 4 1 11 30 27 4-1-0 1-3-1 2-1-0
N.Y. Islanders 8 4 2 2 10 23 20 0-0-0 4-2-2 0-1-1
Boston 8 5 3 0 10 23 21 4-0-0 1-3-0 3-1-0
Pittsburgh 9 4 3 2 10 29 27 3-3-1 1-0-1 1-1-0
New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 28 3-2-1 1-1-1 1-1-1
Detroit 11 4 5 2 10 30 39 2-1-2 2-4-0 0-4-2
Ottawa 10 3 6 1 7 25 35 2-4-0 1-2-1 1-1-0
Montreal 12 3 9 0 6 24 40 2-4-0 1-5-0 2-2-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Edmonton 10 9 1 0 18 45 28 6-1-0 3-0-0 6-0-0
St. Louis 9 7 1 1 15 36 21 3-1-0 4-0-1 3-1-0
Calgary 10 6 1 3 15 34 22 1-0-3 5-1-0 0-1-1
Winnipeg 10 6 2 2 14 37 30 4-0-0 2-2-2 3-0-1
Anaheim 12 5 4 3 13 38 36 4-2-1 1-2-2 1-1-1
Minnesota 9 6 3 0 12 27 30 3-1-0 3-2-0 1-2-0
San Jose 10 6 4 0 12 30 27 3-2-0 3-2-0 0-0-0
Nashville 11 6 5 0 12 31 31 3-3-0 3-2-0 1-1-0
Los Angeles 11 5 5 1 11 30 31 5-2-0 0-3-1 1-0-0
Vegas 10 5 5 0 10 26 31 2-3-0 3-2-0 2-2-0
Dallas 10 4 4 2 10 22 29 1-1-1 3-3-1 0-0-1
Colorado 9 4 4 1 9 28 32 2-2-1 2-2-0 3-1-0
Seattle 11 4 6 1 9 30 35 3-2-0 1-4-1 0-3-0
Vancouver 11 4 6 1 9 27 30 1-4-0 3-2-1 1-1-1
Chicago 12 1 9 2 4 26 47 1-4-1 0-5-1 0-3-0
Arizona 11 0 10 1 1 14 45 0-3-0 0-7-1 0-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg 5, Chicago 1

Edmonton 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, OT

Anaheim 3, Arizona 1

Nashville 3, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vegas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-07 00:39 GMT+08:00

