NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|10
|9
|0
|1
|19
|41
|22
|6-0-0
|3-0-1
|3-0-1
|Carolina
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|37
|15
|5-0-0
|4-0-0
|2-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|11
|6
|2
|3
|15
|29
|28
|1-1-1
|5-1-2
|1-1-0
|Washington
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14
|36
|27
|3-0-3
|2-1-1
|2-0-0
|Toronto
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|27
|30
|5-1-1
|1-3-0
|4-1-0
|Philadelphia
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|30
|24
|3-1-1
|2-1-1
|0-0-1
|Columbus
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|28
|26
|4-1-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Tampa Bay
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|30
|32
|2-2-1
|3-1-1
|1-2-1
|Buffalo
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|30
|27
|4-1-0
|1-3-1
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|23
|20
|0-0-0
|4-2-2
|0-1-1
|Boston
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|23
|21
|4-0-0
|1-3-0
|3-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|29
|27
|3-3-1
|1-0-1
|1-1-0
|New Jersey
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|23
|28
|3-2-1
|1-1-1
|1-1-1
|Detroit
|11
|4
|5
|2
|10
|30
|39
|2-1-2
|2-4-0
|0-4-2
|Ottawa
|10
|3
|6
|1
|7
|25
|35
|2-4-0
|1-2-1
|1-1-0
|Montreal
|12
|3
|9
|0
|6
|24
|40
|2-4-0
|1-5-0
|2-2-0
|Edmonton
|10
|9
|1
|0
|18
|45
|28
|6-1-0
|3-0-0
|6-0-0
|St. Louis
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|36
|21
|3-1-0
|4-0-1
|3-1-0
|Calgary
|10
|6
|1
|3
|15
|34
|22
|1-0-3
|5-1-0
|0-1-1
|Winnipeg
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|37
|30
|4-0-0
|2-2-2
|3-0-1
|Anaheim
|12
|5
|4
|3
|13
|38
|36
|4-2-1
|1-2-2
|1-1-1
|Minnesota
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|27
|30
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|San Jose
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|30
|27
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|Nashville
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|31
|31
|3-3-0
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|Los Angeles
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|30
|31
|5-2-0
|0-3-1
|1-0-0
|Vegas
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|26
|31
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|Dallas
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|22
|29
|1-1-1
|3-3-1
|0-0-1
|Colorado
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|28
|32
|2-2-1
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|Seattle
|11
|4
|6
|1
|9
|30
|35
|3-2-0
|1-4-1
|0-3-0
|Vancouver
|11
|4
|6
|1
|9
|27
|30
|1-4-0
|3-2-1
|1-1-1
|Chicago
|12
|1
|9
|2
|4
|26
|47
|1-4-1
|0-5-1
|0-3-0
|Arizona
|11
|0
|10
|1
|1
|14
|45
|0-3-0
|0-7-1
|0-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Winnipeg 5, Chicago 1
Edmonton 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, OT
Anaheim 3, Arizona 1
Nashville 3, Vancouver 2
Los Angeles 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Vegas at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.