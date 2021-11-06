Taiwan defense expert warns against threat from Chinese electronic warfare

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the publication of scenarios China might follow in an attempt at taking control of Taiwan, a defense expert warned Saturday (Nov. 6) that electronic warfare was the main threat from Beijing.

The type of aircraft China was sending to intrude into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) showed it wanted to control electronic messaging in the war theater, said Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), a senior analyst at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR).

China’s strategy was to subvert Taiwan’s air defense system, gain control over the air, provide erroneous radar information and launch attacks from the air catching the opposition completely unaware, CNA quoted Su as saying. The tactic could be tested by sending wrong information about the weather to be captured by weather radars, he added.

Su pointed out that 18% or 99 of the 544 Chinese flights which intruded into Taiwan’s ADIZ in Jan.-Sept. this year were operated by aircraft with electronic warfare capabilities, including the J-16 jet fighter and versions of the Y-8 and Y-9. The planes could not only block enemy communications, but could only emit misleading information, Su said.

