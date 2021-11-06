Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan defense expert warns against threat from Chinese electronic warfare

Chinese airplanes intruding into Taiwan's ADIZ often have electronic warfare capabilities

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/06 20:14
China's J-16 jet has electronic warfare capabilities. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

China's J-16 jet has electronic warfare capabilities. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the publication of scenarios China might follow in an attempt at taking control of Taiwan, a defense expert warned Saturday (Nov. 6) that electronic warfare was the main threat from Beijing.

The type of aircraft China was sending to intrude into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) showed it wanted to control electronic messaging in the war theater, said Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), a senior analyst at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR).

China’s strategy was to subvert Taiwan’s air defense system, gain control over the air, provide erroneous radar information and launch attacks from the air catching the opposition completely unaware, CNA quoted Su as saying. The tactic could be tested by sending wrong information about the weather to be captured by weather radars, he added.

Su pointed out that 18% or 99 of the 544 Chinese flights which intruded into Taiwan’s ADIZ in Jan.-Sept. this year were operated by aircraft with electronic warfare capabilities, including the J-16 jet fighter and versions of the Y-8 and Y-9. The planes could not only block enemy communications, but could only emit misleading information, Su said.
information warfare
electronic warfare
electronic warfare plane
J-16
Y-8 EW
INDSR

RELATED ARTICLES

39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
2021/10/02 20:02
Five Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Five Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/30 09:23
4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/20 10:47
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/17 08:33
9 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
9 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/16 09:43

Updated : 2021-11-06 20:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
Taiwan could reimpose ban on migrant workers from Dec. 14 - Feb. 14
Taiwan could reimpose ban on migrant workers from Dec. 14 - Feb. 14