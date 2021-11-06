Australia chooses to field vs West Indies at T20 World Cup

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An unchanged Australia won the toss and chose to field against West Indies at the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Australia wants to win convincingly for peace of mind ahead of the final Group 1 match later Saturday between leader England and third-place South Africa in Sharjah.

Second-place Australia has an eye on net run rate as it takes on the already eliminated West Indies. Both Australia and South Africa are two points behind England at the top. Two teams from the group advance to the semifinals.

Australia kept the same team from its eight-wicket rout of Bangladesh on Thursday. Two-time champion West Indies made one change from its 20-run defeat to Bangladesh on Thursday, replacing Ravi Rampaul with spinner Hayden Walsh.

___

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr.

___

