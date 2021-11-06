Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Watanabe re-elected as international gymnastics president

By Associated Press
2021/11/06 18:04
Watanabe re-elected as international gymnastics president

ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — Morinari Watanabe was re-elected to a new three-year term as president of the International Gymnastics Federation on Saturday after seeing off a challenger.

Watanabe, from Japan, won the vote 81 to 47 against Farid Gayibov of Azerbaijan at a conference in Turkey, the federation said.

Watanabe has a background in business and was first elected FIG president in 2016 for a four-year term. That was extended by one year when the coronavirus pandemic caused the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed. His new term is three years so the next elections coincide with the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Gayibov is the president of gymnastics' European governing body and the minister of youth and sports in the Azerbaijan government.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-06 20:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
Taiwan could reimpose ban on migrant workers from Dec. 14 - Feb. 14
Taiwan could reimpose ban on migrant workers from Dec. 14 - Feb. 14