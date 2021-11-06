Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Climate protesters plan to march through Glasgow

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/06 18:02
Police officers patrol near the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgo...
Climate activists march during a demonstration in the center of Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Clim...

Police officers patrol near the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgo...

Climate activists march during a demonstration in the center of Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Clim...

The latest on the U.N. climate summit COP26 in Glasgow:

GLASGOW, Scotland — Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists demanding faster action to curb global warming.

Despite a little drizzle and strong winds, tens of thousands of people were expected to join a rally through the Scottish city where this year’s U.N. climate talks are being held.

Inside the conference venue, negotiators knuckled down for a seventh day of talks to finish draft agreements that can be passed to ministers for political approval next week.

Among the issues being haggled over at the talks by almost 200 countries are a fresh commitment to the goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, getting countries to review their efforts more frequently, and financial support for poor nations.

___

Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Updated : 2021-11-06 20:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
Taiwan could reimpose ban on migrant workers from Dec. 14 - Feb. 14
Taiwan could reimpose ban on migrant workers from Dec. 14 - Feb. 14