Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses stabilizes, people who did not register for jabs at the official online platform will soon be able to receive a shot at a local hospital, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday (Nov. 6).

The government has until now carefully spread the vaccines, with the public registering its choice of vaccines and receiving text messages informing them when they can register for a jab during a total of 12 rounds so far. The system also allows participants to pick a location and time for their vaccination once they have received the text message.

The CECC said Saturday that because Taiwan has a stable supply of vaccine doses, it will also allow people to book jabs outside the official online system, CNA reported. It will be up to local government health departments to allow clinics and hospitals to dispense the vaccine doses based on the stock in their region.

Under the new separate system, persons from the age of 12 will be able to receive a first dose of BioNTech followed by a second shot of the same vaccine at least four weeks later. Individuals from the age of 18 can choose an AstraZeneca jab with a second shot of the same brand at least eight weeks later, the CECC said.

Until now, the gap between the first and the second AstraZeneca shot had to be 10 weeks, but the CECC decided to shorten the waiting period because of the adequate supply.

A total of 594,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses were scheduled to arrive in Taiwan later Saturday for use before the end of November.

