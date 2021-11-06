US Congress members want disease monitoring center in Taiwan

U.S. Congress members want to station an infectious disease monitoring center at AIT in Taipei. U.S. Congress members want to station an infectious disease monitoring center at AIT in Taipei. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A bipartisan group of United States Congress members have introduced a bill to establish an infectious disease monitoring center at the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) in Taipei, reports said Friday (Nov. 5).

The new center would cooperate with Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to track down outbreaks of infectious diseases in the region early, CNA reported. Staff would include at least three experts from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, but also at least one employee from other U.S. government departments and staff from Taiwan’s CDC.

The proposal, dubbed the U.S.-Taiwan Public Health Protection Act, was backed by Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton, California Democrat Representative Ro Khanna, and several other Congress members from both sides of the political spectrum.

A budget of US$1.6 million (NT$44.55 million) would be set aside for the fiscal year 2022, with US$1.35 million for each following year, including US$1.25 million in personnel costs.