Taiwan expects 594,000 AstraZeneca doses to arrive Saturday

An estimated 594,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses are scheduled to arrive in Taiwan Saturday, Nov. 6. An estimated 594,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses are scheduled to arrive in Taiwan Saturday, Nov. 6. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 594,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses were scheduled to arrive in Taiwan Saturday (Nov. 6), according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The shots were part of the 10 million doses the government bought from the British company, with the latest load bringing the total already received to 7.12 million doses, CNA reported.

Because the vaccines are effective until Nov. 30, they will be administered as part of the 13th and 14th round of vaccinations scheduled for this month, the CECC said. The 13th round will take place Nov. 13-19 and the 14th round by the end of November.

The original intention was to have even more doses arrive Saturday. However, because their expiry date was so near, the CECC said it would likely have been unable to use all of them by the end of the month, so it settled for 594,000 doses.

The latest arrival scheduled for Saturday meant that Taiwan will have received 31.74 million vaccine doses out of a total of 80.81 million ordered, according to the CNA report.