Indonesian caregiver removed from list of Taiwan's COVID cases

An Indonesian caregiver announced as a local COVID case Friday might have been a false positive, the CECC says. An Indonesian caregiver announced as a local COVID case Friday might have been a false positive, the CECC says. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday (Nov. 6) it was removing an Indonesian caregiver who had been confirmed as a COVID-19 case the previous day from its list of domestic cases.

The woman in her 30s, who had been listed as case No. 16547, had her test results investigated by the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Kunyang laboratory in Taipei. The investigation and new tests all turned out negative, leading to the conclusion she gave a “false positive” result, CNA reported.

The CECC said the woman had been asymptomatic, while the initial positive test registered a Ct value of 40, indicating a low virus count. PCR tests conducted on her seven contacts all turned out negative, allowing them to leave quarantine immediately.

The Indonesian caregiver was the 111th individual since the beginning of the pandemic in Taiwan to have been first confirmed as a COVID case and later removed from the official list.