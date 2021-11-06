Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/11/06 14:02
People walk in a flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. After Venice suffered the second-worst flood in its history in Nove...
A house is covered by ash from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The erupting volca...
Tourists walk on the Perito Moreno Glacier at Los Glaciares National Park, near El Calafate, Argentina, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. World leaders are gathe...
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, poses for a group photograph with youth climate activists on the fringes of the COP26 U.N. Climate Su...
Extension Rebellion activists protest in front of JP Morgan premises as they take part in a demonstration against 'Greenwashing' (an attempt to make p...
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, attend a meeting during the United Nations Climate Change Conf...
Finn Washburn, 9, poses for a photo with his mother, Kate Elsley, in front of a picture of Dr. Anthony Fauci after he received a Pfizer COVID-19 vacci...
A couple wearing face masks holds their dogs as they pose for a selfie with ginkgo trees whose leaves have turned yellow along a street in the embassy...
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith and catcher Travis d'Arnaud celebrate after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Ast...
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds the Commissioner's Trophy during a celebration at Truist Park, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves...
Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as Susan Hughes, the great aunt of Anthony Huber, enters the courtroom during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse i...
Current and former Ethiopian military personnel and the public commemorate federal soldiers killed by forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation F...
In this drone image, houses lay between the Senegal river, top, and the Atlantic Ocean beach that has been affected by erosion in Saint Louis, Senegal...
A person touches a monument to Baron Samedi and Gede during a ceremony honoring the Haitian Vodou spirit at the National Cemetery in Port-au-Prince, H...
Leaders of the G20 pose in front of the during Trevi Fountain during an event for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of ...
Senegalese novelist Mohamed Mbougar Sarr holds a copy of his book at the balcony of the Drouant restaurant after he was awarded with France's prestigi...
A military bearer team carries the casket after the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washin...
LL Cool J and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David ...
Supporters of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party celebrate the victory on the local elections at the party headquarters in Skopje, North Macedonia, late ...

People walk in a flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. After Venice suffered the second-worst flood in its history in Nove...

A house is covered by ash from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The erupting volca...

Tourists walk on the Perito Moreno Glacier at Los Glaciares National Park, near El Calafate, Argentina, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. World leaders are gathe...

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, poses for a group photograph with youth climate activists on the fringes of the COP26 U.N. Climate Su...

Extension Rebellion activists protest in front of JP Morgan premises as they take part in a demonstration against 'Greenwashing' (an attempt to make p...

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, attend a meeting during the United Nations Climate Change Conf... (AP photo)

Finn Washburn, 9, poses for a photo with his mother, Kate Elsley, in front of a picture of Dr. Anthony Fauci after he received a Pfizer COVID-19 vacci...

A couple wearing face masks holds their dogs as they pose for a selfie with ginkgo trees whose leaves have turned yellow along a street in the embassy...

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith and catcher Travis d'Arnaud celebrate after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Ast...

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds the Commissioner's Trophy during a celebration at Truist Park, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves...

Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as Susan Hughes, the great aunt of Anthony Huber, enters the courtroom during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse i...

Current and former Ethiopian military personnel and the public commemorate federal soldiers killed by forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation F...

In this drone image, houses lay between the Senegal river, top, and the Atlantic Ocean beach that has been affected by erosion in Saint Louis, Senegal...

A person touches a monument to Baron Samedi and Gede during a ceremony honoring the Haitian Vodou spirit at the National Cemetery in Port-au-Prince, H...

Leaders of the G20 pose in front of the during Trevi Fountain during an event for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of ...

Senegalese novelist Mohamed Mbougar Sarr holds a copy of his book at the balcony of the Drouant restaurant after he was awarded with France's prestigi...

A military bearer team carries the casket after the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washin...

LL Cool J and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David ...

Supporters of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party celebrate the victory on the local elections at the party headquarters in Skopje, North Macedonia, late ...

Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2021

From world leaders meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, this week to commit to taking action on global warming and the catastrophic consequences of climate change, to teenage climate activist, Greta Thunberg, protesting with thousands of participants outside, along with other activist groups, to the Atlanta Braves celebrating their World Series baseball win against the Houston Astros for the first time in 26 years, to the funeral of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell in the Washington National Cathedral, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/