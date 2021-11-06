Taiwan reports 2 new imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed two new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday (Nov. 6), but no local infections and no deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The two imported cases were a Taiwanese woman in her 30s who was diagnosed as a COVID patient in the United States in July. After returning to Taiwan, she tested negative several times, until taking a new test on Nov. 5 in preparation for her next trip overseas.

The other new imported case was a male Indonesian teenager. A total of 29 contacts had been asked to quarantine, the CECC said.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 16,438 coronavirus cases includes 14,590 domestic cases and 1,794 imported ones, with the total death tally remaining at 847. Of the fatalities, 835 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 412 deaths and Taipei City 320.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Keelung reported 29 deaths, Taoyuan 27, Changhua 15, Hsinchu County 13, Taichung five, Miaoli three, Yilan and Hualien two each, and Hsinchu City, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Nantou, Yunlin, Pingtung and Taitung one each. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from last year’s journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected onboard a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 111 earlier patients, including a woman from Indonesia who was first named as a COVID case on Friday (Nov. 5), were removed from the list of confirmed cases.