Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan premier defies China after being blacklisted

Beijing has sanctioned for life some individuals it calls Taiwan independence supporters

  284
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/06 13:38
Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang. 

Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has defied Beijing and said he is not intimidated after Beijing blacklisted him for life on Friday (Nov. 5) for being deemed a Taiwan independence supporter.

Asked how he felt about the news of his blacklisting by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃), Su said China had no right to interfere in Taiwan's affairs.

“These are outsiders who have not been in Taiwan for even a day simply pretending they can tell us what to do,” he said per a China Times report. “I struggle for Taiwan, do what needs to be done for Taiwan, and I do it without fear.”

The blacklist was announced at a press conference on Friday when China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) said Beijing will punish "secessionists." She said China would stop them and their families from entering China through Hong Kong and Macau.

It will also limit the companies they are affiliated with from working with organizations and individuals in China.

This represents a new chapter in China’s approach since it is the first time the country has announced tangible sanctions against individuals it deems Taiwan independence supporters. There is no knowing whether the list will be expanded from a handful of politicians to include business figures, media personalities, or ordinary citizens who are sympathetic to Taiwan independence in the future.
Su Tseng-chang
Taiwan independence
cross strait relations
blacklist
Chinese aggression

RELATED ARTICLES

China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
2021/11/05 17:02
Taiwan premier emphasizes hopes for peace with China
Taiwan premier emphasizes hopes for peace with China
2021/11/05 16:51
Trump-era national security adviser sees China attacking Taiwan by 2024
Trump-era national security adviser sees China attacking Taiwan by 2024
2021/11/02 14:49
US Coast Guard one of most effective forces for safeguarding Taiwan: Experts
US Coast Guard one of most effective forces for safeguarding Taiwan: Experts
2021/11/02 13:17
Taiwan National Security Bureau predicts 'cold but peaceful' cross-strait relations in near future
Taiwan National Security Bureau predicts 'cold but peaceful' cross-strait relations in near future
2021/11/01 16:43

Updated : 2021-11-06 15:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan could reimpose ban on migrant workers from Dec. 14 - Feb. 14
Taiwan could reimpose ban on migrant workers from Dec. 14 - Feb. 14
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed