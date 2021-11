Wizards have 7 in double figures, rout Grizzlies 115-87

Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie, left, shoots over Memphis Grizzlies guards Desmond Bane (22) and De'Anthony Melton in the first half of an... Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie, left, shoots over Memphis Grizzlies guards Desmond Bane (22) and De'Anthony Melton in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) dunks on Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams, bottom left, of New Zealand, in the first half of an NBA... Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) dunks on Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams, bottom left, of New Zealand, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives past Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, right, as Caldwell-Pope is screened by Grizzlies... Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives past Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, right, as Caldwell-Pope is screened by Grizzlies center Steven Adams, of New Zealand, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) attempts to block a shot attempt by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant in the first half of an NBA basket... Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) attempts to block a shot attempt by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 17 points, one of seven Washington players in double figures, and the Wizards routed the Memphis Grizzlies 115-87 on Friday night.

The Wizards held Memphis to 35% shooting from the field. Washington led 60-47 at halftime and went on a 23-6 run during the third quarter that broke the game open.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 13 points and Ja Morant added 11.

Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and eight rebounds for Washington. Daniel Gafford and Raul Neto contributed 15 apiece.

The Wizards shot 71% from the field in the first quarter, and eventually Memphis couldn't keep up. Washington led 56-44 after Kyle Kuzma's 3-pointer in the second, and the lead was back in single digits only briefly after that.

It was 66-57 before the Wizards went on their big third-quarter run. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's 3 made it 75-59. A dunk by Harrell made it 87-63, and then Aaron Holiday added a layup.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis had won its previous four games against Washington. ... The Grizzlies were on the road for just this game after three straight at home. Their next three are at home as well. ... This was the most lopsided loss of the season for Memphis, although two of the team's other three defeats have also been by at least 20 points. ... The Grizzlies went 6 of 31 from 3-point range.

Wizards: This was Washington's most lopsided victory of the season. The Wizards hadn't beaten anyone else by more than 15. ... Washington had 19 turnovers to the Grizzlies' nine. ... Kuzma scored 13 points, and Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie added 12 each.

PERFECT NO MORE

Steven Adams of the Grizzlies and Beal entered the day as the only players in the NBA who had attempted at least 15 free throws this season without missing any. Adams is now 16 of 17 after missing one Friday.

Beal made all three of his and is now 35 of 35.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Minnesota on Monday night.

Wizards: Host Milwaukee on Sunday night.

