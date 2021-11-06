Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Longtime NFL assistant John Marshall dies at age 76

By Associated Press
2021/11/06 06:24
Longtime NFL assistant John Marshall dies at age 76

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Longtime NFL defensive assistant coach John Marshall has died at age 76.

The San Francisco 49ers said Marshall died Tuesday. The team did not give a cause of death.

Marshall spent more than 30 years as an assistant in the NFL with his greatest success coming in San Francisco, where he won two Super Bowl titles. Marshall was the defensive line coach on the 1989 title team and linebackers coach in 1994. He also served two years as defensive coordinator.

Marshall also coached for Green Bay, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Carolina, Detroit, Seattle and the Raiders. He was a coordinator for more than a decade, including his final two seasons in the NFL with the Raiders in 2009 and 2010.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-11-06 08:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan could reimpose ban on migrant workers from Dec. 14 - Feb. 14
Taiwan could reimpose ban on migrant workers from Dec. 14 - Feb. 14
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop