Cádiz wins 1-0 at Bilbao to escape Spanish league drop zone

By Associated Press
2021/11/06 06:20
BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Cádiz won 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao to move out of the Spanish league’s relegation zone on Friday.

Salvi Sánchez scored the winner in the sixth minute from a tight angle following a pass by Anthony Lozano at San Mamés Stadium.

Unai Simón saved Bilbao from falling further behind when the Spain goalkeeper saved a shot by Alberto Perea after he stole the ball from defender Unai Nuñéz.

But Bilbao was never able to break down Cádiz's disciplined defense to get an equalizer.

Cádiz’s second win of the season lifted it into 14th place before the rest of round’s matches are played this weekend. It is two points from the relegation zone in a packed lower part of the table.

Bilbao’s second loss of the campaign left it in eighth place, just ahead of Barcelona before it visits Celta Vigo on Saturday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

