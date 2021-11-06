Alexa
Champions event washed out by rain, 36 holes for Saturday

By Associated Press
2021/11/06 04:39
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — The opening round of the TimberTech Championship was washed out by rain Friday, and the plan was for a 36-hole Saturday on the PGA Tour Champions.

The tournament is the second of three in the postseason for the Charles Schwab Cup.

Brian Claar, the vice president in charge of rules and competition, said 5 inches of rain had fallen by noon on Friday at The Old Course at Broken Sound. More rain was in the forecast, leading to the decision to postpone the opening round.

Claar said the 54-man field would start on both tees in the morning, and then play the second round starting on the opposite nine for the afternoon.

