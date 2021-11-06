Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/06 04:28
U.S. stocks pushed further into record heights on Friday following an encouraging report on hiring across the country.

The S&P 500 closed higher, clinching an all-time high for the seventh straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 17.47 points, or 0.4%, to 4,697.53.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 203.72 points, or 0.6%, to 36,327.95.

The Nasdaq rose 31.28 points, 0.2%, to 15,971.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 34.65 points, or 1.4%, to 2,437.08.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 92.15 points, or 2%.

The Dow is up 508.39 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 473.20 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 139.89 points, or 6.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 941.46 points, or 25.1%.

The Dow is up 5,721.47 points, or 18.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,083.31 points, or 23.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 462.23 points, or 23.4%.

Updated : 2021-11-06 06:20 GMT+08:00

