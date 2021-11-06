Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Expedia, Pfizer rise; Peloton, Emergent BioSolutions fall

By Associated Press
2021/11/06 04:19
Expedia, Pfizer rise; Peloton, Emergent BioSolutions fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Pinterest Inc., up $2.58 to $46.22.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool's third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Expedia Inc., up $24.67 to $182.22.

The online travel company blew away Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts.

Uber Technologies Inc., up $1.92 to $47.19.

The ride hailing company's third-quarter revenue rebounded and beat analysts' forecasts.

Microchip Technology Inc., up $2.84 to $85.76.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Pfizer Inc., up $4.76 to $48.61.

The drug developer's experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., down $19.50 to $33.11.

The biopharmaceutical company reported a surprise third-quarter loss and its revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., up $2.69 to $24.14.

The tire maker’s third-quarter profit handily beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $30.36 to $55.70.

The exercise bike company warned investors it will lose far more money this year than it previously forecast.

Updated : 2021-11-06 06:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan could reimpose ban on migrant workers from Dec. 14 - Feb. 14
Taiwan could reimpose ban on migrant workers from Dec. 14 - Feb. 14
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
Weibo post claims Taiwan's real estate would drop by 50% after Chinese invasion
Weibo post claims Taiwan's real estate would drop by 50% after Chinese invasion