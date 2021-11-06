BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2448
|Down
|34
|Dec
|2439
|2452
|2390
|2397
|Down
|43
|Jan
|2448
|Down
|34
|Mar
|2478
|2496
|2445
|2448
|Down
|34
|May
|2507
|2514
|2461
|2464
|Down
|35
|Jul
|2503
|2513
|2467
|2470
|Down
|33
|Sep
|2506
|2506
|2473
|2477
|Down
|29
|Dec
|2520
|2520
|2473
|2477
|Down
|30
|Mar
|2497
|2499
|2472
|2476
|Down
|29
|May
|2488
|2489
|2474
|2474
|Down
|27
|Jul
|2483
|2483
|2470
|2473
|Down
|23
|Sep
|2475
|2475
|2469
|2469
|Down
|23