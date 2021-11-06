Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/11/06 03:17
BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2448 Down 34
Dec 2439 2452 2390 2397 Down 43
Jan 2448 Down 34
Mar 2478 2496 2445 2448 Down 34
May 2507 2514 2461 2464 Down 35
Jul 2503 2513 2467 2470 Down 33
Sep 2506 2506 2473 2477 Down 29
Dec 2520 2520 2473 2477 Down 30
Mar 2497 2499 2472 2476 Down 29
May 2488 2489 2474 2474 Down 27
Jul 2483 2483 2470 2473 Down 23
Sep 2475 2475 2469 2469 Down 23

Updated : 2021-11-06 05:05 GMT+08:00

