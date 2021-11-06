New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|206.40
|Down 5.05
|Dec
|209.50
|209.50
|202.30
|203.55
|Down 5.05
|Jan
|206.40
|Down 5.05
|Mar
|211.85
|212.00
|205.20
|206.40
|Down 5.05
|May
|212.65
|212.65
|205.85
|207.15
|Down 4.95
|Jul
|212.25
|212.50
|206.05
|207.35
|Down 4.75
|Sep
|212.30
|212.30
|206.20
|207.45
|Down 4.65
|Dec
|212.50
|212.50
|206.35
|207.60
|Down 4.55
|Mar
|212.45
|212.45
|207.75
|207.85
|Down 4.50
|May
|208.95
|209.40
|208.15
|208.15
|Down 4.35
|Jul
|209.00
|209.05
|208.25
|208.25
|Down 4.35
|Sep
|209.10
|209.55
|208.40
|208.40
|Down 4.40
|Dec
|209.35
|210.00
|208.75
|208.75
|Down 4.40
|Mar
|208.50
|208.50
|207.95
|207.95
|Down 4.40
|May
|207.30
|Down 4.40
|Jul
|206.85
|Down 4.40
|Sep
|206.90
|Down 4.40