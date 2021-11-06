Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/11/06 03:17
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 206.40 Down 5.05
Dec 209.50 209.50 202.30 203.55 Down 5.05
Jan 206.40 Down 5.05
Mar 211.85 212.00 205.20 206.40 Down 5.05
May 212.65 212.65 205.85 207.15 Down 4.95
Jul 212.25 212.50 206.05 207.35 Down 4.75
Sep 212.30 212.30 206.20 207.45 Down 4.65
Dec 212.50 212.50 206.35 207.60 Down 4.55
Mar 212.45 212.45 207.75 207.85 Down 4.50
May 208.95 209.40 208.15 208.15 Down 4.35
Jul 209.00 209.05 208.25 208.25 Down 4.35
Sep 209.10 209.55 208.40 208.40 Down 4.40
Dec 209.35 210.00 208.75 208.75 Down 4.40
Mar 208.50 208.50 207.95 207.95 Down 4.40
May 207.30 Down 4.40
Jul 206.85 Down 4.40
Sep 206.90 Down 4.40

Updated : 2021-11-06 05:04 GMT+08:00

